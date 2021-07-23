Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.65 Million

Brokerages expect that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) will report $94.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.80 million to $96.49 million. Frontline reported sales of $301.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year sales of $474.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $439.10 million to $510.29 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $704.52 million, with estimates ranging from $702.10 million to $706.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $107.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.05 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FRO shares. Evercore ISI raised Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Danske raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.36. Frontline has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRO. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Frontline by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,646 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,056 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Frontline by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 39,446 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Frontline by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Frontline by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 530,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after purchasing an additional 106,127 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Frontline by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 83,919 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

