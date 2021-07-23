Frontline Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Frontline in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.24.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $107.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.05 million. Frontline had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Danske raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $8.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Frontline has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $9.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,447,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at $2,811,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

