FSBT API Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $21,840.00 (FSBT)

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded 45.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, FSBT API Token has traded 186.3% higher against the US dollar. FSBT API Token has a total market capitalization of $193,586.09 and approximately $21,840.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FSBT API Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0552 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00049571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $288.70 or 0.00862731 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About FSBT API Token

FSBT API Token (FSBT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 coins. The official message board for FSBT API Token is medium.com/fortysevenblog . The official website for FSBT API Token is www.fortyseven.io . FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation . The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

