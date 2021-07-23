FTX Token Trading 12.9% Higher This Week (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FTX Token coin can now be bought for approximately $28.95 or 0.00088309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $2.73 billion and approximately $66.90 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00048724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $282.28 or 0.00860933 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token Coin Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

