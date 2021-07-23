FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $72.62. FUJIFILM shares last traded at $72.40, with a volume of 22,713 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

