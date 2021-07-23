Fulton Financial Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fulton Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $15.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 147,383 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,271,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,361,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,309,000 after purchasing an additional 65,864 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

