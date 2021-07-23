Function X Achieves Market Cap of $65.73 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Function X has a total market cap of $65.73 million and $205,124.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Function X has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000783 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,641.36 or 1.00061301 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00033892 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006024 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00050568 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00009421 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 262,838,665 coins and its circulating supply is 249,805,723 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

