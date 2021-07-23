Function X Achieves Market Cap of $65.73 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Function X has a total market cap of $65.73 million and $205,124.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Function X has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000783 BTC on major exchanges.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
