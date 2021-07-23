Function X (FX) Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Function X has a market cap of $65.09 million and $166,561.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000795 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 265,882,079 coins and its circulating supply is 252,847,855 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

