Fundamenta Hits Market Cap of $380,584.88 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $380,584.88 and $41,720.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00039965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00103632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00143000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,433.69 or 1.00183099 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,945,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,010,971 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

