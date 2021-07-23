Fundamenta Price Up 23.4% Over Last 7 Days (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $373,652.82 and approximately $49,779.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00039536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00104216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00140277 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,672.84 or 1.00154943 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,941,593 coins and its circulating supply is 1,007,064 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

