FUNToken (FUN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.08 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One FUNToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $151.34 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00047656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00014154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $269.94 or 0.00840853 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUN is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,418,879,190 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

