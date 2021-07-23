Furucombo Hits One Day Volume of $220,770.00 (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $220,770.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00039663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00104457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00142663 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,376.82 or 0.99474675 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

