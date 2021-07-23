Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Sold by Think Investments LP

Think Investments LP trimmed its stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,049 shares during the quarter. Futu makes up 12.8% of Think Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Think Investments LP owned approximately 0.33% of Futu worth $75,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth $536,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at $1,953,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at $1,652,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at $10,309,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at $1,184,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FUTU traded down $14.82 on Friday, hitting $119.86. 253,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,090,533. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.85. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $204.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. The firm had revenue of $283.56 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.72.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

