Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Sold by Think Investments LP

Think Investments LP trimmed its stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,049 shares during the quarter. Futu makes up 12.8% of Think Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Think Investments LP owned approximately 0.33% of Futu worth $75,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth $536,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at $1,953,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at $1,652,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at $10,309,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at $1,184,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ FUTU traded down $14.82 on Friday, hitting $119.86. 253,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,090,533. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.85. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $204.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.75 and a beta of 1.29.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.72.
Futu Profile
Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.
