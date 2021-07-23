Future (LON:FUTR) Given New GBX 4,180 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Future (LON:FUTR) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,140 ($41.02) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Future from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,321 ($43.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) target price on shares of Future in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Future from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 3,510 ($45.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,525.25 ($46.06).

Shares of FUTR opened at GBX 3,504 ($45.78) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,005.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 54.01. Future has a 52 week low of GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,664 ($47.87).

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,936 ($38.36), for a total transaction of £71,344.80 ($93,212.44).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

