FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $6.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.44. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 50,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 17,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Alexander Hume sold 5,407 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $314,741.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,158.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 4,382 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $240,221.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,995.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,131 shares of company stock worth $1,376,855. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

