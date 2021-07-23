FY2021 EPS Estimates for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Raised by Analyst

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Anthem in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will earn $25.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $25.19. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anthem’s FY2022 earnings at $29.09 EPS.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.67.

NYSE ANTM opened at $384.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.49. Anthem has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.24.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 12.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth about $887,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Anthem by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Anthem by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.