FY2021 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens raised their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.97.

CMA opened at $67.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comerica has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $79.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.18%.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 6,812.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after buying an additional 2,057,434 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,964,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 1,892.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,859,000 after acquiring an additional 673,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $667,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

