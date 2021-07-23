FY2021 EPS Estimates for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Boosted by Analyst

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FB Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.27.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FBK has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.37. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in FB Financial by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 350,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,870,000 after purchasing an additional 297,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.