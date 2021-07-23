FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.56 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $9.25 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

FSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 32,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,077,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

