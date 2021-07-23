FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fulton Financial Co. Raised by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.20.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.83. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 269,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53,197 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,537,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,563,000 after buying an additional 37,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

