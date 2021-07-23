FY2021 EPS Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $10.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.03. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.97 EPS.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.36. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $57.59.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.