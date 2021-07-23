FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Safe Bulkers, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Safe Bulkers in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 3.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.94.

NYSE:SB opened at $3.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 0.82. Safe Bulkers has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 98,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,742 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.