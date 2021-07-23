FY2022 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Lowered by Analyst

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Netflix in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the Internet television network will earn $13.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.60. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $645.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2023 earnings at $17.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KGI Securities started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $511.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $511.58. Netflix has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Sitrin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 24.7% in the second quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 12,752 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,736,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 879 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,461 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,149,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 34.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 994 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

