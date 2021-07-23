FY2022 EPS Estimates for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Lifted by KeyCorp

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Rexnord in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.25.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RXN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rexnord from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

NYSE:RXN opened at $52.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.33. Rexnord has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $53.54.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 223.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 611.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Rexnord news, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $109,405.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,275.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $34,195.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 76,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,206.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

