FYDcoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.11 Million (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $399.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded up 44% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000049 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYD is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 578,079,567 coins and its circulating supply is 549,793,049 coins. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com

FYDcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

