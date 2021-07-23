G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 41,397 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of G-III Apparel Group worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 5,421.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIII opened at $29.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.16. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.81.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

