Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) will report ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galecto’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galecto will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.24). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Galecto.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galecto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ:GLTO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,919. The company has a market capitalization of $108.87 million and a PE ratio of -0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97. Galecto has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $17.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Galecto by 18.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Galecto by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 448,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 56,229 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galecto in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,178,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

