Game.com (GTC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $90,042.00

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Game.com has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Game.com coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Game.com has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and $90,042.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Game.com alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00050020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00015822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.52 or 0.00877667 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Game.com Profile

Game.com is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official website is game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Game.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Game.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Game.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Game.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.