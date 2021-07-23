GameCredits Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $325,190.00 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $15.18 million and $325,190.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.27 or 0.00369274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00008545 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000576 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,504,298 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.