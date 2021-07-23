GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GAN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. GAN had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. The business had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GAN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of GAN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,159.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $64,254.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 290,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,191.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,655 shares of company stock worth $254,405. Company insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in GAN in the 1st quarter valued at $20,020,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GAN by 33.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after purchasing an additional 408,919 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GAN by 384.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 319,357 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in GAN during the first quarter worth about $4,663,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GAN by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after buying an additional 239,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAN opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $683.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.04. GAN has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $31.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.75.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

