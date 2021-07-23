Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $3.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $37.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. downgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Nomura raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Gaotu Techedu stock traded down $5.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. 1,719,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,816,300. Gaotu Techedu has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $149.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of -1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 96.40%. The company had revenue of $296.15 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaotu Techedu will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.