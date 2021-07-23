Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,661,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the quarter. Gartner comprises approximately 2.5% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned 6.58% of Gartner worth $1,033,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,107,000 after purchasing an additional 105,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29,694 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 491.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,923,000 after purchasing an additional 809,840 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,076,000 after purchasing an additional 171,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $132,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Shares of IT traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,048. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.86 and a 52 week high of $258.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $357,488.58. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,958.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

