Gateley (LON:GTLY) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Gateley (LON:GTLY)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GTLY. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Gateley from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Gateley in a research note on Friday.

Shares of GTLY stock opened at GBX 208 ($2.72) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £245.21 million and a PE ratio of 20.39. Gateley has a one year low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a one year high of GBX 229.99 ($3.00). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 206.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

