Gateley’s (GTLY) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Gateley (LON:GTLY)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.38% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Gateley in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price target on Gateley from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LON GTLY traded up GBX 5.10 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 207.60 ($2.71). The stock had a trading volume of 68,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,360. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 206.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71. The company has a market capitalization of £244.74 million and a P/E ratio of 20.39. Gateley has a twelve month low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 229.99 ($3.00).

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

