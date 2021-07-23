GateToken (GT) Market Capitalization Hits $228.11 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 23rd. GateToken has a total market cap of $228.11 million and $3.38 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One GateToken coin can currently be purchased for $2.87 or 0.00008851 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00048712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.18 or 0.00862082 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

GateToken Coin Profile

GateToken is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,583,265 coins. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

