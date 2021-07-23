Gavin Patterson Sells 517 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CRO Gavin Patterson sold 517 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $128,324.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gavin Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Gavin Patterson sold 2,987 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $724,048.80.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $248.25. 5,868,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,625,858. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.69. The company has a market capitalization of $229.88 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $184.38 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summitry LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after buying an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 21.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

