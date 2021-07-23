GCN Coin Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $73,883.60 and $3.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.27 or 0.00369274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00008545 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000576 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

