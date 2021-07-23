GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

Shares of GDS stock traded down $10.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.99. 38,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,988. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.37. GDS has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GDS will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in GDS by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in GDS by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GDS by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 21,533 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in GDS by 597.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in GDS by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 760,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,167,000 after purchasing an additional 360,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

