GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $63.96

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $63.96 and last traded at $64.20, with a volume of 18663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.47.

GDS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.43.

The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of -77.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.37.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 597.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

