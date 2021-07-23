Genco Shipping & Trading Limited to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 29.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million.

GNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $17.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 212.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 121,910 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,981.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 245,723 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $1,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $35,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at $160,817.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $4,237,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,567,578 shares of company stock valued at $25,545,137 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is -57.14%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

