General Electric (NYSE:GE) Declares $0.01 Dividend

General Electric (NYSE:GE) announced a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

General Electric has decreased its dividend by 95.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. General Electric has a payout ratio of 16.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect General Electric to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

NYSE GE opened at $12.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 654.00, a PEG ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28.

General Electric shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 2nd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 2nd.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

