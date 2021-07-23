Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $917.95

Shares of Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 917.95 ($11.99) and traded as low as GBX 907 ($11.85). Genesis Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at GBX 907 ($11.85), with a volume of 27,296 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 917.95.

About Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS)

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

