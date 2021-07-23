Genesis Shards (GS) Price Reaches $0.0932

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for $0.0932 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $261,526.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00039362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00101167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00139498 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,616.92 or 0.99922484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003087 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

