Genesis Vision (GVT) Reaches Market Cap of $10.90 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $10.90 million and approximately $414,989.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.46 or 0.00007651 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00047754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00014194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.05 or 0.00845301 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

