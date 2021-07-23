Genmab A/S (GMAB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ: GMAB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/19/2021 – Genmab A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/15/2021 – Genmab A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company. It specializes in development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes DARZALEX(R), Arzerra(R), tisotumab vedotin, enapotamab vedotin, HexaBody-DR5/DR5(R) and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 (R),which are in clinical stage. Genmab A/S is based in Copenhagen V, Denmark. “

7/13/2021 – Genmab A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Genmab A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company. It specializes in development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes DARZALEX(R), Arzerra(R), tisotumab vedotin, enapotamab vedotin, HexaBody-DR5/DR5(R) and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 (R),which are in clinical stage. Genmab A/S is based in Copenhagen V, Denmark. “

6/9/2021 – Genmab A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/7/2021 – Genmab A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/28/2021 – Genmab A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

5/24/2021 – Genmab A/S was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

NASDAQ:GMAB traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.85. The stock had a trading volume of 218,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,278. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $45.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $256.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 35.0% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,563,000 after buying an additional 1,078,942 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 85.3% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth $3,977,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth $505,000. 6.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

