Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stock Holdings Cut by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 727,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 260,344 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.39% of Genpact worth $31,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of G. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth $3,813,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 950,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,331,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth $17,334,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 63,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 51,719 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genpact presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at $31,905,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at $30,921,106.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.