Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.
Shares of GNTX stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $32.57. 55,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,553. Gentex has a 52 week low of $24.99 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.50.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.
Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.
About Gentex
Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.
