GeoCoin (GEO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $141.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One GeoCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $884,165.63 and $141.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00055810 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.67 or 0.00376230 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,691.57 or 1.00072236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008505 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00033717 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005988 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00050516 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GEO is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

