GeoDB (GEO) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.72 Million

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and $61,107.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoDB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GeoDB alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00047751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.00 or 0.00848180 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

GeoDB Coin Profile

GeoDB (GEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,042,250 coins. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoDB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.