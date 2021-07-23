Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,271 Shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,076 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Provident Bancorp worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PVBC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,482,000 after buying an additional 372,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 53,062 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 622.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 67,946 shares in the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PVBC opened at $15.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $290.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.13. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.41.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Provident Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

